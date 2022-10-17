Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 457.62%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its competitors.

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.21 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 35.36

Crown ElectroKinetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ competitors have a beta of -1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics competitors beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.