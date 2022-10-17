Reviewing IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and Lizhi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.08 $597.55 million ($11.89) -3.99 Lizhi $332.60 million 0.07 -$19.97 million $0.02 22.51

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

IAC has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IAC and Lizhi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 0 9 0 3.00 Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.26%. Lizhi has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,677.78%. Given Lizhi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than IAC.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -21.49% -3.07% -2.05% Lizhi 0.32% 2.48% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lizhi beats IAC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

