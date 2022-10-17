Financial Survey: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vimeo and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 1 0 2.20 Trade Desk 0 4 14 0 2.78

Earnings and Valuation

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 473.74%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.51%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Trade Desk.

This table compares Vimeo and Trade Desk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.57 -$52.77 million ($0.54) -6.87 Trade Desk $1.20 billion 20.50 $137.76 million $0.07 722.96

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -20.85% -19.17% -11.22% Trade Desk 2.43% 2.16% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Vimeo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.