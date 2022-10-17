New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $68.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

New Relic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,428 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

