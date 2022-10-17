Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives $734.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $734.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.