Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) PT at $266.45

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $163.34 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.