Brokerages Set JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target at $15.85

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCDXF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

JCDXF opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

