Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.01.

DVDCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

DVDCF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

