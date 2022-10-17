Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $4,198.75

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,198.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 1.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average of $183.54. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

