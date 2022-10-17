Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$24.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.11.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

