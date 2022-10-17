Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

Lantheus stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,084 shares of company stock worth $4,126,527. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $177,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

