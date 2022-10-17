Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $63.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

HENKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

