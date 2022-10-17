Head to Head Analysis: Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A N/A Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rubicon Technologies and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rubicon Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 517.28%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 74.11%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Zeta Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Zeta Global $458.34 million 2.98 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.28

Rubicon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global.

Summary

Rubicon Technologies beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. The company also offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.