Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) vs. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Financial Analysis

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Akouos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -135.72% -31.47% -28.77% Akouos N/A -42.67% -35.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cara Therapeutics and Akouos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akouos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.75%. Akouos has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.98%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than Akouos.

65.0% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Akouos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akouos has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Akouos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $23.03 million 23.70 -$88.44 million ($1.25) -8.13 Akouos N/A N/A -$86.67 million ($2.75) -2.69

Akouos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics. Cara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Akouos on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. Its product candidate includes Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus atopic dermatitis and pruritus non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) associated pruritus; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus chronic liver disease (CLD) primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and notalgia paresthetica. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

