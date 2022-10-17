Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) & Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) Head to Head Comparison

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) and Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Galapagos and Gelesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -16.90% -3.02% -1.54% Gelesis N/A -239.31% 23.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Galapagos and Gelesis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 1 5 2 0 2.13 Gelesis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galapagos presently has a consensus price target of $60.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.41%. Gelesis has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Given Galapagos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Gelesis.

19.5% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Gelesis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Galapagos has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gelesis has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galapagos and Gelesis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $573.66 million 4.98 -$122.13 million N/A N/A Gelesis $11.19 million 5.85 -$12.90 million N/A N/A

Gelesis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galapagos.

Summary

Galapagos beats Gelesis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis. The company's pipeline products also comprise GLPG1972 that has completed Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; Toledo molecules, including GLPG3970, GLPG4399, and GLPG4876 for inflammation; and GLPG4716 and Ziritaxestat to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, its other pipeline products include GLPG2737, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and GLPG0555, a JAK1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b for treatment of patients with osteoarthritis. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.à r.l.; and Novartis Pharma AG. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

About Gelesis

(Get Rating)

Gelesis Holdings Inc., a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation. Gelesis Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.