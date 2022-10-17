C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 638,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,818 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 243,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of $389.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 198.48%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

