Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Financial Survey

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -5.38% 6.96% 2.36% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 16.90% 12.00% 10.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hudbay Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 156.08%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 0.67 -$244.36 million ($0.33) -11.64 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 5.79 -$2.06 million $0.06 9.15

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals. Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Hudbay Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

