Reviewing MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Forza X1 and MasterCraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat 8.22% 62.88% 28.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forza X1 and MasterCraft Boat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat $707.86 million 0.52 $58.21 million $3.12 6.48

Analyst Recommendations

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forza X1 and MasterCraft Boat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterCraft Boat 0 0 4 0 3.00

MasterCraft Boat has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.22%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Forza X1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Forza X1 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forza X1

(Get Rating)

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.