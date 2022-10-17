Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $104.85

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get SAP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.