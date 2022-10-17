KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Berenberg Bank

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.47.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.22. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

