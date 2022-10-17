KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $24.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.85.

KNBE stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

