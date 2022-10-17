Barclays Trims James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price to $24.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut James River Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

James River Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

