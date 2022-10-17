Morgan Stanley Increases Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target to $14.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,032,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Innoviva by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innoviva by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 445,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 458,966 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

