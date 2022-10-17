Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Imunon Price Performance
IMNN stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Imunon has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $15.60.
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
