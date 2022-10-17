Morgan Stanley Lowers Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $72.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.14.
Immunocore Trading Up 0.3 %
IMCR opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.18.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
