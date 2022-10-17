Morgan Stanley Lowers Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $72.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.14.

IMCR opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunocore by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 63.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

