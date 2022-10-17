Morgan Stanley Cuts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $8.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $954.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 556.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

