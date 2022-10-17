Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Price Target Raised to 40,000.00

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

