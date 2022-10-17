Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWRD. Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $97.39 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

