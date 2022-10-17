U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

