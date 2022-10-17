Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping Increases Dividend

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.87 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 54.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 375.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

