Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Whole Earth Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 7.0 %

FREE stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $139.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 254,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.