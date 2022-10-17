Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Whole Earth Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 7.0 %

FREE stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $139.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 254,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

