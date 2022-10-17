Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $958.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,192 shares of company stock worth $3,509,813. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

