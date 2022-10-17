Piper Sandler Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $77.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.40.

Five9 stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $168.56.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 385,846 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $37,438,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

