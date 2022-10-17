Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $43.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Fastenal Stock Down 6.2 %

FAST opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

