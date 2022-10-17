JMP Securities Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. King Wealth lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 145,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.