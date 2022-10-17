First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of AG opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.