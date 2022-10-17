StockNews.com Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.