AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,100,571 shares of company stock worth $122,846,554. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.2% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 75,864 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

