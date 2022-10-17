American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $50.71 on Friday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

