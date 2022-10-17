Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.92.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.