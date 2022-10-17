Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.