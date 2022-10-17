AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZEK by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AZEK by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AZEK by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

