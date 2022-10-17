Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ball to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.79.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $97.99.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

