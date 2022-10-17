The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $32.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,233,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,347 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

