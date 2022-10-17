Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -1,332.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.