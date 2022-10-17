Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE AMP opened at $257.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

