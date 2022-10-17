Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $53.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Ball to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.79.

NYSE:BALL opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

