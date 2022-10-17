Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $208,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.