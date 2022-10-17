Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 907,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $181.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

