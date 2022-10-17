Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Decreases By 15.3%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 652.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPK stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.59.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

